June 5, 2018

BLUE WAVE? GOP Doubles Number Of Female House Candidates.

This cycle the GOP has 103 female candidates, including incumbents, compared to 48 in 2016.

“We’ve seen an intense level of interest from Republican women in running for Congress this cycle,” said Jesse Hunt, press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee. “And some of the strongest candidates we have running currently are females in competitive districts.”

Republicans have not always been this successful. After a disappointing recruiting drive two years ago, the GOP campaign committee asked New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to oversee the effort. The 33-year-old Stefanik was the youngest woman ever elected to the House four years ago. The House GOP caucus currently contains two dozen women.