June 4, 2018

JONATHAN TURLEY: Yes, Trump Can Pardon Himself.

Of course he can. The pardon power is plenary. Under its “necessary and proper” powers, Congress can regulate around the edges a bit (archiving requirements for pardons, say) but the president can pardon anyone he wants for any crime against the United States — possibly even in advance of the crime taking place, there’s dictum to the contrary but it’s only dictum — and the sole remedy is impeachment.

Can Congress impeach a President for pardoning himself (or others)? Yes, if enough members of Congress conclude that doing so constitutes a “high crime and misdemeanor.” Which would depend entirely upon the circumstances, and is — like the pardon decision with the president — a judgment left entirely to Congress.