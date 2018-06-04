June 4, 2018

DIAL 911 FOR THE DNC-MSM DOX SQUAD: Are Families of Those Guilty of Thought Crimes Fair Game?

If Andrew Breitbart were still alive, I’d like to think he’d be shouting “Behave yourself — stop doxxing people” at what’s become of today’s media.

Related: In the middle of a Twitter thread on the MSM’s increasing penchant for doxxing, a Twitter user who goes by the handle “Thomas H. Crown” writes, “Journalists have happened on the fastest way I can identify to drive Americans to say, ‘No, please, rando with a webpage, tell us all about this journalist’s family so we can complain every time he writes a bad article,'” adding, “I will say this: The last few years have convinced me, more than ever, that social norms are the most powerful and at the same time the most delicate things in the world; and we are hurting ourselves by tearing them asunder.”

Read the whole thing.