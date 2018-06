S.G. CHEAH: In Defense of Publix against the Attacks of David Hogg. “Here is one thing we should remember about Publix. Publix is a company wholly owned by its present and past employees. To understand this in the most concrete sense, the cashiers, shelf stockers, clerks, butchers and bakers, along with the administrative workers and management of Publix supermarket are the partial and direct owners of that company.”