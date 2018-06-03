June 3, 2018

KATHY GRIFFIN: SAMANTHA BEE IS THE REAL VICTIM.

Shockingly, alleged comedian Kathy Griffin is not only backing Samantha Bee for her vicious attack on First Daughter Ivanka Trump, but suggesting Bee is the victim in all this. Griffin, who once posed in an ISIS-style photo with a bloody, mock decapitated Donald Trump head, slammed TBS for apparently forcing Bee to apologize; Griffin tried to launch a campaign of support for Bee, noting the alleged harassment the “Full Frontal” star is receiving.

“Spineless,” wrote Griffin on Thursday. “Support your talent TBS. Instead, you made her apologize.”