June 3, 2018

DEREK HUNTER ON ROSEANNE AND SAMANTHA BEE: Liberals (Once Again) Exempt Themselves from the Rules.

Let me suggest, however, that this is the best outcome for the right. Had “Roseanne” come back next season, the odds are high — a near certainty, actually — that liberal pieties would have crept in. (Wanda Sykes was one of the writers, for God’s sake!) “Roseanne” brought a conservative audience that the networks usually don’t reach, and offered them a chance to propagandize that audience with lefty views. (We saw a hint of that already with the Noble Yemeni Refugee Neighbor subplot). Now that chance is lost, and the double standard once again is made clear.