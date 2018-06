ON THIS DAY IN 1692, Bridget Bishop was convicted of witchcraft. Days later, she was executed, making her the first of 14 women and 6 men to suffer that fate during the witchcraft panic then gripping Salem, Massachusetts. Among other things, Bishop was accused at one point of having three nipples—a sure sign of being in league with the devil.

Thankfully, panics like that don’t happen anymore … except when they do.