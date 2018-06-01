June 1, 2018
MORNING IN AMERICA: More say they’re ‘better off’ under Trump, including blacks, Hispanics.
The improving economy has helped President Trump keep the support of his “base” of 2016 voters strong, and is opening the door for blacks, Hispanics and younger voters to join them.
Citing those results in new surveys, Democratic pollster John Zogby is declaring that Trump will be tough to beat in 2020 despite his high disapproval ratings.
“President Donald Trump’s support is actually increasing among voters and offers data to explain why he may be re-elected in 2020,” he said.
This is Democrats’ worst nightmare, of course.
