WHICH IS FUNNY BECAUSE THE ONLY TIME HE WAS AHEAD IN THE POLLS WAS AFTER HE PICKED HER: McCain says he regrets picking Palin as running mate. And then he promptly fell behind as soon as he “suspended” his campaign for the financial crisis, which was as dumb a move as any presidential candidate has ever made. And now he’s dissing his running mate — whose career was on a promising arc until he picked her — just for a little bit of last-minute favorable press. Sad.