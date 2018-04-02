April 2, 2018
REMINDER: THE LEFT HATES OUR CIVILIZATION.
Here once again we should repair to the observation of British historian Sir Geoffrey Elton, who wrote: “There are times when I incline to judge all historians by their opinion of Winston Churchill: whether they can see that, no matter how much better the details, often damaging, of man and career become known, he still remains, quite simply, a great man.”
Ah—that “great man” thing: contemporary leftist egalitarians cannot tolerate such distinctions among human beings.
Read the whole thing.