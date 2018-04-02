April 2, 2018

KIDS THESE DAYS: ‘Condom snorting challenge’ is the latest dangerous trend to go viral on the internet.

Videos posted on social media show people unwrapping a condom from the packaging, snorting it up one nostril, and then attempting to pull it through the pharynx and out of the mouth.

The challenge has been around for several years, but it is becoming popular again as people, mainly younger adults and teens, search for stupid trends to do during boredom that will go viral on the internet.

It’s dangerous because the condom could easily get stuck in the nose and throat, blocking breathing and causing the challenger to choke.