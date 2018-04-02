April 2, 2018

A BAD-MOM VERSION OF THELMA AND LOUISE: SUV carrying family accelerated off California cliff, officials say. “The deceased are two mothers, Jennifer Hart and Sarah Margaret Hart, who were both 38. Jennifer was driving at the time. Authorities determined that three of their six children are dead, the other three are missing and feared dead, The Washington Post reported. . . . Allman said there is no reason so far to think the crash was intentional but also mentioned there were no skid marks or signs the driver braked as the GMC Yukon crossed a flat, dirt pull-off area, about 75 feet wide, where motorists on the Pacific Coast Highway often walk their dogs.”