April 2, 2018

21ST CENTURY DEATHS: Death on Autopilot: California Crash Victim’s Tesla Drove Itself Into Barrier. “A revealing tidbit of information comes from The Mercury News, which reports Huang made several complaints to Tesla about his vehicle’s Autopilot system. Huang’s family said he contacted the company on several occasions after his Model X veered off the road while Autopilot was engaged. Apparently, at least one of the incidents occurred on that same stretch of the 101.” So why did he still use it?