April 2, 2018

● Shot: Time for Knife Control? London Had a Deadlier February Than New York City.

—Timothy Meads, Townhall, yesterday.

● Chaser:

Since “knife control” is a subject often rhetorically employed in gun control discussions, many readers pondered whether the article was yet another bit of satire (or clickbaiting fake news).

In fact, the web site for the ‘Save a Life, Surrender Your Knife,’ which urges the public to surrender knives in order to reduce “knife crime” in the UK is still online (although it doesn’t appear to have been updated since February 2015):