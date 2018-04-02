April 2, 2018

HOW LOW-TRUST SOCIETIES START: “There’s a dentist’s office in Pennsylvania that will report you to Child Protective Services if they think you’re not keeping up with your appointments. I am not making this up.”

Plus: “This trend actually started under Obama, when the regime ‘suggested’ that doctors start asking patients about gun ownership. (If your doctor asks you about gun ownership, I suggest lying.) But it is also a defining characteristic of communist regimes where neighbors are encouraged to spy on neighbors and children are encouraged to spy on parents.”

I’m pretty sure The Lives of Others, the 2006 film on the East German surveillance state was not crafted to be a how-to guide for America in the 21st century.