I RECOMMEND NOMINATING EUGENE VOLOKH: Judge’s death gives Trump the opportunity to overhaul the liberal 9th Circuit. “Of the 22 active judges on the bench — the court is authorized to have 29 judgeships — 16 were nominated by Democratic presidents, and six were nominated by Republicans. But with Reinhardt’s death, Trump will have the opportunity to fill seven vacancies to the San Francisco-based appeals court.” Don’t dawdle, the midterms are coming.