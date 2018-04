HAPPY EASTER FROM OUR COASTAL ELITES: It’s 2018 and NPR Doesn’t Know What Christians Commemorate on Easter.

Meanwhile, Google, which seems to be creating splash screens every other day for some of the most obscure figures in history (and mediocre modern artists such as Walter Gropius) can’t be bothered to do anything today. On the plus side, at least they didn’t honor Caesar Chavez’s birthday this Easter weekend.