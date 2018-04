SMASH ALL THE THINGS! AIRBRUSH ALL THE HISTORY! First it was Confederate monuments. Now statues offensive to Native Americans are poised to topple across the U.S.

“Is there a difference between honoring McKinley and Robert E. Lee?” the mayor [of Arcata, CA], Sofia Pereira, who was part the majority, said in a recent interview. “They both represent historical pain.”

When do the FDR and JFK statues get toppled?