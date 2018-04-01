April 1, 2018

THE FBI, HOIST ON ITS OWN PETARD: In trial of Pulse shooter’s widow, the missing recorded ‘confession’ was the biggest flaw.

If you believe the prosecution, the case against Noor Salman should’ve been a slam dunk.

Authorities said the widow of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen confessed to being complicit in the attack.

They claim she flat-out admitted to being aware of the planned massacre, saying: “I knew.”

What more could a jury possibly need to hear?

Except here’s the thing: The jury never heard that.

The FBI never recorded the alleged confession … nor any part of the 11-hour interrogation.

And that was the single biggest flaw in the case.

The feds claimed they had a smoking gun, but couldn’t prove it.

In fact, there were parts of the alleged confession contradicted by other evidence.

So when Salman declared that the federal agent who claimed she confessed was “a liar,” the feds didn’t have a single piece of concrete evidence to prove she was wrong.

And why? Why didn’t authorities record the interrogation?

“I honestly never thought about it,” testified FBI Special Agent Christopher Mayo.

Frankly, I find that incredibly odd. Apparently, so did the jury.