March 31, 2018

WHAT DAVID HOGG’S LAURA INGRAHAM BOYCOTT IS REALLY ABOUT:

The March For Our Lives folks are smart enough to realize this advantage and exploit it to maximum effect. It’s hard to promote your viewpoint when it comes at the price of your revenue stream.

Breitbart learned this lesson after becoming the primary target for an economic pressure campaign by the left-wing group Sleeping Giants. The conservative news outlet reportedly lost 90 percent of its advertisers due to this campaign.

Media Matters has wanted to replicate this effect for Fox News for some time. In the past, they were able to get Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly hauled off the air by pressuring their advertisers. Now the progressive group hopes to do the same with Ingraham and Sean Hannity.

The pressure campaign isn’t intended to promote civility or “facts-based” discourse. If that was the goal, Hogg would be the primary target of that effort. He’s taken every chance to smear his opponents as blood-thirsty murderers and spouted reckless rhetoric. Yet, Hogg is still a respected hero because he demands gun control. (RELATED: Don’t Expect Gun Grabbers To Be Civil)

* * * * * * * *

Fox will hopefully hold its ground and stand by its host. Axing her show would open up all of their hosts to the same kind of economic intimidation. A punitive action against Ingraham would only show blood in the water to its adversaries.

The Left knows it can count on corporations to do its bidding when called upon — and it’s going to be more frequently used against the Right in the years to come. It’s time for conservatives to acknowledge this problem and let corporate America know it can’t turn into the enforcer of progressivism.