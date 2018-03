CONNECTICUT: Democratic State Sen. Mae Flexer Calls For Elizabeth Esty To Resign. “Flexer — an architect of the ‘Time’s Up Act,’ introduced by Democrats in the state Senate as an overhaul of Connecticut’s sexual harassment laws — is the first office holder in Esty’s own party to call for the congresswoman’s resignation.”

As noted earlier, the torpedoes they put in the water for Trump keep circling around on them.