March 30, 2018

NEWS YOU CAN USE. PETA: ‘You Can’t Be a Feminist and Buy a Dog.’

There are plenty of good breeders who care very much about their animals, and a little research can help you find one. It’s only right to make sure you’re not furthering the mistreatment of dogs by buying one. But equating someone who buys a dog from a respectable breeder with an anti-feminist supporter of sex slavery is obviously insane.