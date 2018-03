GREAT MOMENTS IN OBJECTIVE JOURNALISM: “What kind of dumbass colleges don’t want you?,” Alisyn Camerota asks David Hogg.

Regarding a large chunk of that audience, I’m fine with CNN morphing into MSNBC as long as it discloses its biases and stops pretending to be “objective.” But why does it still have a near-monopoly on airport TVs?