March 30, 2018

“WHY DID I BECOME A MASS KILLER? TO GET CHICKS.” Florida School Shooting Suspect Nikolas Cruz Has Been Getting Piles of Fan Mail. “The newspaper obtained copies of letters, including one from a woman who called Cruz ‘beautiful’ and others with suggestive photos.”

