March 30, 2018

“NOBODY WANTS TO TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY”: Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Suggests Repealing the Second Amendment.

The chairwoman’s comments put Louisiana’s incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in a precarious situation. Edwards, one of the deep South’s lone Democrats in statewide office, was elected in 2015 in part because he emphasized his pro-Second Amendment views. Since taking office, Edwards has walked a tightrope on the topic, expressing limited support for banning bump stocks and strengthening background checks.

If Edwards hopes to be reelected next year, he will need to continue distinguishing himself as someone who is in some ways antithetical to the national Democratic Party, especially on the issue of gun control, in a state that President Donald Trump carried by over 20 points in the 2016 presidential election.

The governor’s office did not return requests for comment.

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Republican Party slammed Peterson on social media for expressing “radical” views on gun policy that are out of the political mainstream. The party urged voters to contact Peterson and let her know that they do not agree with her sentiments.