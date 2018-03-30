March 30, 2018

MISS LIBERTY REVIEWS BITTER HARVEST, a love story set during Stalin’s forced famine of Ukraine.

The film is remarkable for its accurate portrayal of the blunt truth – no major narrative film of which I am aware has ever told this story (there have, however, been several documentaries). Ukrainian farmers did indeed resist Soviet collectivization, often heroically, but they were a largely unarmed population facing armed troops, with predictable results.

The DVD is available for rent at Netflix or purchase on Amazon, but there doesn’t seem to be a Blu-Ray release yet.