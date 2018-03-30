March 30, 2018

WAR ON TENURE, ARKANSAS EDITION: UA Board of Trustees approves update to tenure policy.

An update to a University of Arkansas System policy for the dismissal of tenured faculty was approved by trustees Thursday.

The revision lists 12 examples of reasons for dismissal or discipline. The previous policy listed four and stated that examples “include (but are not limited to) incompetence, neglect of duty, intellectual dishonesty, and moral turpitude.”