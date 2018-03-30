March 30, 2018

TO MODERN FEMINISTS, EVERYTHING IS DISCRIMINATON AGAINST WOMEN EXCEPT REAL AND UNDENIABLE DISCRIMINATION AGAINST WOMEN. For reasons I can’t entirely explain, left-leaning feminists don’t seem to care that many colleges demand higher GPAs and SAT scores from female applicants than they do from male applicants. The schools are practicing affirmative action for men.

Conservatives have sometimes been weirdly inconsistent on this issue too. Some of same people who argue against race-preferential admissions policies use precisely the same arguments they reject in connection with race to argue in favor of preferential treatment for men. What gives?