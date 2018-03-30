March 30, 2018

WHICH IS A DAMN SHAME: Michael Barone: America’s two-party system isn’t going anywhere.

In special elections Republican candidates fail to win percentages above Trump’s approval ratings, which nationally is at 42 percent. That makes Republicans fear and Democrats hope that Democrats will capture the House of Representatives in November.

Away from the limelight, Democrats have their schisms, too. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., followers bristle as Washington campaign committees tilt against outspoken anti-Trump primary candidates. Economic-redistributionist Democrats are complaining that identity politics Democrats are hurting the parties’ chances.

But the talk of the parties going away or being replaced is overstated. And not just because of institutional factors — the Electoral College, single-member congressional and legislative districts — tend to boil down voters’ choices to two parties.

Something more fundamental is at work here. Consider the fact that our two American parties are the oldest and third oldest in the world. The Democratic party was formed in 1832 to secure President Andrew Jackson’s renomination and re-election, the Republican party in 1854 to prevent the spread of slavery into the territories.

They’ve existed for 186 and 164 years. Not counting churches, that’s longer than almost any other nongovernment institution. Longer than most businesses, volunteer organizations, and most local governments.