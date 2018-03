THE LEFT’S DECONSTRUCTION OF THE GOOD WAR CONTINUES APACE. Actual Salon headline today:

Rosie the Riveter isn’t a universal icon: “That was a white woman’s story” “It simply had nothing to say to me,” says WW II Home Front park ranger Betty Reid Soskin.

Flashback to 2012: VJina: Feminist Website Declares Famous WWII Kiss, Between Sailor and Nurse, a “Sexual Assault.”

How long before FDR statues start getting pulled down?