March 30, 2018

PRIVACY: Under Armour Admits 150 Million Users Affected By Data Security Breach.

In what appears to be the first major data breach involving a health-and-fitness-tracking app, Under Armour disclosed to its customers just a half hour after markets closed Thursday for a long weekend that MyFitnessPal, a fitness app owned by Under Armour, had experienced a breach that potentially exposed the user data of 150 million people.

The breach reportedly occurred in Feb 2018, and Under Armor became aware of it on March 25 and has been informing users.

The affected information includes usernames, email addresses, and hashed password, but did not include social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or any payment card data.