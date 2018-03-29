March 29, 2018

JEB! Classy, dignified, substantive Jeb Bush attacks 12-year-old Barron Trump.

Speaking at Yale University, the former Florida Governor first claimed he would not get into a re-hash of the 2016 election (what would he have to say about it, anyway? He got 3 delegates after spending $150 million of other people’s money) But, according to Yale News, he eventually exorcised some demons by looking at the sunny side of his crushing defeat.

At one point, Bush described the current president as “Republican in basically name only.” And earlier in his speech, Bush said that after the 2016 Republican primary in South Carolina, he returned home to children who “actually love me.” His comment was met with raucous laughter from the crowd, and several audience members interviewed after the event said they interpreted Bush’s comment as a jab at Trump.

Raucous laughter from elitist, Ivy League students! Well… that should translate into a renewed run for the White House, right? Good on you, Jeb!

But… what, exactly, are these snobs laughing at? Donald Trump’s children not loving him. That’s funny, right? I mean, is anything funnier than Donald Trump coming home to his 12-year-old son’s loathing? And surely Jeb Bush’s secret torment over not getting his turn in the White House after his father and brother got their turn justifies an attack on a pre-teen boy.