March 28, 2018

STEAMING BOWL OF WRONG REJECTED: “Judge Denies Mueller Request for Protective Order.” Referenced earlier here, Judge T.S. Ellis III said that Mueller’s request was insufficiently specific in describing the information to be subject to the requested protective order, which is, in the circumstances, excessively broad:

“Dismissing Mueller’s request as “anemic,” Ellis went on to say the “current proposed protective order throws an unnecessarily broad cloak of secrecy over documents and information to be disclosed in discovery. And this is so especially given that the indictment in this case charges defendant with engaging in conspiracies that begin as long ago as 2005 and ended in 2014.”

We the people, own the courts and its contents, not Manafort, and certainly not the Department of Justice or Special Counsels.