IF BANKS LIKE CITIGROUP WANT TO DISCRIMINATE AGAINST GUN SELLERS, I think that federal and state banking regulators should get involved to make sure that doesn’t happen. Bake the cake, bankers.

And if the parties were reversed, activists and allied groups would already be making Citigroup’s CEO Michael Corbat radioactive.

I’ll be on Dana Loesch’s new show talking about this in about half an hour.