SO IF IT’S OKAY TO CALL THE NRA MURDERERS, WHAT SHALL WE CALL THE ACLU? The 2016 Chicago Homicide Spike – Further Explained: Some additional thoughts about how a 2015 ACLU consent decree with the Chicago Police Department contributed to the 2016 homicide spike.

“Hey, hey, ACLU, how many kids died because of you?” I mean, if we’re going to blame civil rights groups for the alleged results of their policies, the case here is stronger than anything against the NRA.