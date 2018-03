WEIRD HOW THIS STUDY HASN’T GOTTEN MORE ATTENTION: A false narrative on race and gender debunked. “This false narrative about race and gender was discredited again last week by researchers at Stanford and Harvard. Using census data, IRS tax returns and other data, they examined how race affects economic mobility — defined as the ability to do better or worse than one’s parents; to rise or fall from where one started. By and large they found that race is not determinative.”