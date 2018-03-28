March 28, 2018

WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING, BESIDES, YOU KNOW, ANYONE WHO GAVE IT ANY THOUGHT? “Sex-Trafficking” Bill That Killed Craigslist’s Personals Is Hurting Sex Workers. “Buoyed by a series of PSAs that starred actors like Amy Schumer, the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) moved through both chambers of Congress easily. In February, only 25 representatives voted against a version of the measure when it passed the House. Last week, just two senators tried to halt it. . . . FOSTA’s aisle-spanning popularity may not be surprising, since the bill tackles a bipartisan issue: It aims to cut down on online sex trafficking by leaving websites liable for heavy civil and criminal penalties if they “promote or facilitate prostitution.” But a broad coalition of activists argue FOSTA won’t help fight sex trafficking. Instead, they say, it will hurt people who consensually sell sexual services, forcing websites to shutter in order to avoid litigation and endangering sex workers’ ability to do their jobs safely. And so far, they’re right.”

Well, Amy Schumer.