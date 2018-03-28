March 28, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, JESUIT EDITION: During a recent forum at Marquette University, students and faculty members enthusiastically agreed that the university’s seal is a “microaggression” because it depicts a white explorer being guided by a Native American. “According to one professor at the forum, the seal shows how Marquette’s namesake, French explorer Fr. Jacques Marquette, ‘took advantage of an economic disparity to have a Native American as his guide.'”

I agree. Shut down Marquette and give the land back to the Indians.