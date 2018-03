I DON’T THINK THERE’S ENOUGH MEDIA HOT AIR TO KEEP THIS BUBBLE INFLATED: CBS: March For Our Lives Crowd In D.C. Smaller Than Expected, Just A Quarter Of Organizers’ Estimates. “It’s hard to look at a fourfold overestimate and not see bad faith rather than misjudgment.”

But that’s not unusual. Anti-gun groups have lots of money, lots of organization, and lots and lots of media help. What they don’t have is lots of supporters. There’s no shortage of bad faith, though.