March 26, 2018

WELL, NOW, THIS IS WEIRD: New Video Casts Doubt On Whether David Hogg Was At School On The Day Of The Shooting.

Since the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, student David Hogg has been one of the most prominent voices calling for stricter gun control laws, including at this weekend’s “March For Our Lives” protests. But Hogg’s statements in a new CBS documentary about the shooting is casting doubt on Hogg’s original story that he was at school on the day of the shooting.

On February 15, TIME Magazine published an interview with Hogg where he described being in his AP environmental science class, hearing gunshots and then the fire alarm, and being directed back into a classroom by a janitor during the shooting. . . .

Now today, the CBS documentary “39 Days” includes interviews with Hogg and several other Stoneman Douglas students. The full nearly 45-minute long video (CBS has disabled embedding the video) can be viewed here and an article and partial transcript from the documentary on CBS’s website here, but the relevant section with Hogg starts around the 4:52 mark:

DAVID HOGG: On the day of the shooting, I got my camera and got on my bike and rode as fast as I could three miles from my house to the school to get as much video and to get as many interviews as I could because I knew that this could not be another mass shooting.

[Somewhat ironically, the very next thing heard on the video is Emma Gonzalez saying, “What we’re doing is telling the truth.”]

Something doesn’t add up here.