March 27, 2018

THE WISDOM OF CELEBRITIES: Tiffany Haddish Extols Virtues Of Drinking Poisonous Turpentine. “The government doesn’t want you to know that if you have a cold, just take some turpentine with some sugar or castor oil or honey and it’ll go away the next day.”

Plus:

Basic internet research reveals that turpentine is actually toxic if ingested or consumed. Symptoms of poisoning include blood in urine, kidney failure, loss of vision, severe burning in the throat and vomiting blood.

The journalist sent Haddish the information about the dangers of turpentine ingestion, but the actress wasn’t interested.

Her response: “The government wrote it. Honey.”