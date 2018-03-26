March 26, 2018

DIPLOMACY: Russia Ambassadors Reportedly Summoned In Poland, Baltics.

The reports on March 26, which cited various named and unnamed Russian diplomats, did not say whether reasons were given for the summonses.

They came amid signs that several European Union countries are preparing to expel Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve toxin in England.

The two remain in critical condition after being found gravely ill on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Britain accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government of using a military-grade nerve agent that was developed during the Cold War — part of a series known as Novichok — to attack them with intent to kill.

On March 23, the EU collectively condemned the attack, said it was “highly likely” Moscow was responsible, and agreed to take further punitive measures.

Officials in the three Baltic states, Poland, and the Czech Republic said they are considering expelling Russian diplomats.