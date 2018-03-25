March 25, 2018
THIS WEEK IN CONSTITUTIONAL HISTORY: At the Mount Vernon Conference (March 21-28, 1785), George Washington hosted delegates from Virginia and Maryland to reach an agreement on developing the Potomac River. It set a precedent for states acting together outside the framework of the Continental Congress. It also caused delegates to think seriously about the advantages of a stronger national government. Two years later, some of the same individuals met in Philadelphia for the Constitutional Convention.