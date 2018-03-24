March 24, 2018

CELEBRATE HUMAN ACHIEVEMENT TONIGHT: Every year the environmental scolds ask us to sit in the dark contemplating our sins against Mother Earth for what they call “Earth Hour.” Instead, you could join us in celebrating Human Achievement Hour. As well as keeping the lights on, you could be:

Watching your favorite TV show or movie thanks to satellite technology

Participating in the craft brewing revolution with a cold drink

Facetiming or Skyping with far-off friends and family

Traveling home from a night out with a rideshare driver

Relaxing at home with plenty of food, heat, and hot water for your family

Celebrate just how far we’ve come from the preindustrial age and, if you’d like, use the hashtag #HAH2018 and tweet examples and photos at @ceidotorg.

(Bumped.)