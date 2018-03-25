March 25, 2018

MIKE STOPA: The Key Job For Republicans Is Maintaining Control Of Congress.

He’s right, though Messrs. Paul & McConnell don’t make it easy to be excited about that. But people said “there’s no difference” in 2006, the Dems took Congress, and it turned out that there really was a difference.

In particular, I think we can expect heavy gun-control stuff to move in a Dem Congress. Would Trump veto those bills? Maybe, but maybe not. Best not to leave it to that last-ditch remedy.

And as the Dems showed with Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania, House races in particular are mostly local.