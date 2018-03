ROLLING STONE FOUNDER JANN WENNER, 72, SAYS #METOO MOVEMENT IS A ‘WITCH HUNT’, three months after being accused of sexual assault by male friend who says he attacked him after a night of cocaine and booze in 1983.

To be fair, after what his publication did to the University of Virginia fraternity, the man knows a thing or two about sexual witch hunts.

Flashback: From December, my of review of Sticky Fingers: A New Biography Explores the Seedier Side of Jann Wenner.