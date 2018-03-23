March 23, 2018

JUSTICE: Two more MS-13 members plead guilty in plot to kill 16-year-old in Lawrence.

Oscar Recinos Garcia, 24, and Jose Andrade, 27, pleaded guilty to federal RICO-related charges in US District Court in Boston in the July 2015 killing of Jose Alexander Aguilar-Villanueva, according to legal filings and US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Recinos Garcia, also known as “Psycho,” pleaded guilty Wednesday, and Andrade, who goes by “Inocente,” copped his plea the day before, prosecutors said. Both men are Salvadoran nationals and members of the Everett Locos Salvatrucha, or ELS clique, of MS-13, according to Lelling’s office.

“The defendants admitted that their racketeering activity, on behalf of MS-13, included their involvement in the murder of [Aguilar-Villanueva] who was associated with MS-13 and wrongly suspected by the gang of cooperating with law enforcement,” Lelling’s office said in a statement.