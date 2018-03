I’LL TAKE MY CHANCES: Your Grilled Burger May Come with a Side of High Blood Pressure. “Regularly eating meats that are sizzled on the grill may increase the risk of high blood pressure, a new study suggests. Other high-temperature cooking methods, including broiling and roasting, were also linked with high blood pressure, the study found.”

You know what really raises my blood pressure? Beef without a great sear on it.