March 23, 2018

SHE’S RIGHT, YOU KNOW: University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax notes that the problem of low academic performance by affirmative action beneficiaries won’t go away just because student grades are shrouded in secrecy:

The mindset that values openness understands that the truth can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, doesn’t always respect our wishes, and sometimes hurts. Good feelings and reality don’t always mix. But there is a price to be paid for putting the quest for psychological comfort over openness on matters central to how our society is organized.

Alas, Wax’s article, entitled The University of Denial, is itself shrouded in semi-secrecy behind the WSJ paywall. For more easily accessed data on the issue, try A “Dubious Expediency”: How Race-Preferential Admissions Policies on Campus Hurt Minority Students. Or spend a few dollars for Mismatch: How Affirmative Action Hurts Students It’s Intended to Help and Why Universities Won’t Admit It.