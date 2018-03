SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST:

● Shot: It’s official: NYC hasn’t seen snow like this in 130 years.

—CNN, yesterday.

● Chaser: Flashback 2000 New York Times: ‘Sledding and snowball fights are as out-of-date as hoop-rolling’ – Blame lack of snow on ‘global warming.’

—Climate Depot, February 18, 2014.

(Classical reference in headline.)